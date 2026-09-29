Watch: Slipknot fans gather at Wembley Stadium to grab tickets to 2027 tour Slipknot fans crowded at Wembley Stadium to get hold of tickets to the heavy metal legends' (sic)est Stadium Tour before anyone else. SHARE SHARE

Slipknot fans gathered in their masses at Wembley Stadium to be among the first in line to grab tickets to the heavy metal legends' (sic)est Stadium Tour before anyone else. As well as tickets, free posters and exclusive merchandise was available at the band’s pop-up event.

The activation culminated in Slipknot’s iconic ‘S’ being set on fire, accompanied by the band’s music.

The stunt announced Slipknot’s return to Wembley Stadium on July 3rd, 2027, as part of their (sic)est Stadium Tour, with a giant countdown on the venue.

Corey Taylor and co. will be joined by special guests Lorna Shore and Hatebreed for the London show.

Tickets and further information are available at Slipknot1.com.