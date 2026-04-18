Brandon Block was at 'death's door' due to drug abuse Brandon Block was at "death's door" due to his drug use but didn't get sober for some time because he lived in fear of a life without substances. SHARE SHARE

Brandon Block was at "death's door" due to his drug use but lived in fear of a life without substances.

The legendary DJ was consuming an average of around 26 grams of cocaine a day at the height of his excesses in the 1990s and he admitted his anxiety levels were too high to attempt getting sober.

Speaking on the new episode of Martin Deeson Unloaded, Brandon said: "I had my moment of epiphany when I realised I was living with the fear of living without drugs. I was on death’s door, that was my anxiety holding me into still using. But that famous quote, the drugs don’t work any more."

Brandon tried crack cocaine more than once but soon realised he needed to step away and after making the decision, he never touched it again.

He said: "I did have a bit on the crack, but luckily enough, I had one moment where I was sitting in a crack house with some pals and watching the pipe come round and I saw this little rock that I thought no one had seen and just before it got to me, he smoked it. I had this thought in my head that went, ‘F***, this is powerful’.

"And when that bit went, I was overwhelmed with anxiety and I thought, ‘I’ve got to stop this, this is bad, this is worse than the other s***.” And I stopped. I had this ability to do that.

"I stopped smoking four years ago, I just woke up one night and thought, ‘I've had enough.'"

Despite his excesses, the Ibiza legend - who is retraining as a therapist, drug counsellor and life coach - doesn't consider himself to be a recovering addict anymore because it seems like a lifetime ago.

He said: "We’ve touched on the drug stuff, but it’s so long ago now, I don’t remember this stuff. I don’t think about being a drug addict because I’m so far removed from that now.

"The process of discovery, I don’t think I’m recovering now because I’m better now. I can’t be in recovery from myself for the rest of my life – that is my experience - I don’t believe I can be recovering for the rest of my life.”

The 58-year-old DJ helps others battling addiction and admitted it can come as a shock to people when they realise who he is.

He said: “People do walk into the room and go, ‘oh my god, it’s Brandon Block,’” he says. “Especially clubbers who’ve run into trouble with drugs.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant's episode of Martin Deeson Unloaded is available now.

Listen on Spotify: Brandon Block: From Ibiza Chaos to Recovery or watch on YouTube: Brandon Block on Deeson Unloaded



