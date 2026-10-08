Pop Hear'Say and Liberty X announce Popstars: The Originals tour Hear'Say and Liberty X are celebrating 25 years since they were formed on TV talent show Popstars. SHARE SHARE Credit: Oscar Ryan

Hear'Say and Liberty X are set to embark on the Popstars: The Originals tour to mark 25 years since they formed on the talent show.

After the Pure and Simple hitmakers teased Loose Womenon social media, theexplained eamed up with Liberty X - made up of the five contestants who failed to make it into Hear'Say - for a UK and The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column begins at Dublin’s 3Arena on April 17, and includes stops in major cities including Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, London and Manchester.

Hear'Say's Danny Foster, Kym Marsh, Suzanne Shaw and Noel Sullivan are returning for the run, however, Myleene Klass is sitting out the shows due to her busy schedule.

All five members of Liberty X - Michelle Heaton, Jessica Taylor, Tony Lundon, Kevin Simm and Kelli Young - have been confirmed for the anniverary tour.

It will mark the first time both bands - who were rivals back in the noughties - have shared a stage.

Hear’Say said: “Coming back together after 25 years is something that’s incredibly special to all of us. Iwww.kilimanjarolive.co.uk/hear-saygettawww.kilimanjarolive.co.uk/liberty-x with each other and relive so many amazing memories. To be sharing the stage with Liberty X makes this celebration even more special, and it feels like the perfPopstarsto mark such an incredible milestone.

"Pure and Simpleed to be celebratinThe Way To Your Lovehonestly can’t wait tPopstarsect with the Hear’say fans. To relive those amazing memories together and crePopstars new ones along the way is going to be very special. We are counting down the days and can’tJust A Littleyou there.”

Liberty X added: “It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since Popstars changed all of our lives. We are thrilled to be heading out on tour with Hear’SayThe Big Reunionhere it all began. It feels like the perfect way to mark such an incredible mPopstars: The Originals 2027 tour dates:es and all the eneLoose Women the stage.

"Most ofexplained an’t wait to celebrate with all of you. Whether you’ve been with us since day one or you’re discovering theseThe Sun newspaper's Bizarre columnit to sing, dance and make some brand new memories together. See you on tour!”





On an episode of Loose Women this week, Myleene explained why she could not commit to the shows, insisting: "I’m just super busy."

Addressing her abscence, Danny told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Myleene, obviously, was involved, we invited her to come and do it, and we’ve always got a lot of love for her. She will always be part of the Hear’Say family.

“But we all understand her decision because all of us had to go away and reflect on whether or not we wanted to come back and do this.

“We got nine yeses, and then Myleene was busy and couldn’t get it together.

“We justwww.kilimanjarolive.co.uk/hear-saypportwww.kilimanjarolive.co.uk/liberty-xns’ point of view, this is an incredible idea.

“So she’s cheering us on from the side. We support her in everything that she does, and it’s nice, and she supportPopstarsay.”

Fans who register for tickets via Pure and Simplelive.co.uk/hear-sayThe Way To Your Lovelive.co.uk/liberty-x Popstarsn access to a pre-sale at 9am on October 14. The general sale takes place at Popstars time on October 16.

Hear’Say became overnight stars after winning Popstars, scoring immediaJust A Littleess with Pure and Simple and its follow‑up The Way To Your Love. Their debut album, Popstars, went triple‑Platinum with more than 900,000 UK sales.

Liberty X emerged The Big Reunionners‑up but quickly became one of the decade’s biggest UK pop acts. Their sigPopstars: The Originals 2027 tour dates:d became one of 2002’s top‑selling singles, while they added seven more Top 10 tracks and a double‑Platinum debut album. The group reunited for ITV’s The Big Reunion in 2013 and perform as a trio featuring Michelle, Jessica and Kelli Young.





Popstars: The Originals 2027 tour dates:





April 17 - Dublin, 3Arena

April 18 - Belfast, SSE Arena

April 20 - Bournemouth, BIC

April 21 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

April 25 - Brighton, Centre

April 28 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena

May 1 - Birmingham, BP Pulse Arena

May 2 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

May 4 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

May 5 - Glasgow, Hydro Arena

May 7 - London, The O2

May 8 - Manchester, AO Arena

May 9 - Liverpool, Marks and Spencer Bank Arena