Rock Unreleased John Lennon demo unearthed for new Rubber Soul reissue arriving this October A long‑lost John Lennon track called Little Girl will feature on the upcoming Rubber Soul reissue, newly mixed and expanded for release on October 2. SHARE SHARE Credit: Apple Corps

A previously unknown John Lennon recording is set to make its debut this autumn, with an unreleased demo titled Little Girl confirmed for inclusion on the new reissue of Rubber Soul.

The track, long tucked away in the archives, was uncovered during preparations for the updated release, giving fans a rare glimpse into Lennon’s mid‑’60s songwriting.

Producer Giles Martin says the discovery came as a surprise while working through material supplied by the Lennon estate.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, he explained: “It was surprising. It was one of those things that came from the Lennon Estate - I think it was Sean [Lennon]. It was one of those things where they say, ‘Oh, and then there’s this.’”

The reissue arrives on October 2 and has been newly mixed by Martin and engineer Sam Okell.

Recorded in four weeks in late 1965, Rubber Soul marked a turning point for The Beatles as they stepped away from the frenzy of Beatlemania and into a more adventurous creative era.

Coming off their history‑making Shea Stadium show, where more than 55,000 fans drowned out the band with sheer volume, the group headed back into the studio with a new sense of ambition.

What emerged was a record that pushed them far beyond the pop template they’d helped define.

Tracks such as Drive My Car, Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown), Nowhere Man, Michelle, Girl and In My Life showcased a band experimenting with unfamiliar instruments, unexpected textures and increasingly sophisticated songwriting.

Their willingness to play with studio techniques and broaden their musical palette helped reshape what a pop album could be.

The reissue will also be available in limited‑edition orange vinyl, zoetrope vinyl, standard 1CD and 1LP formats, and expanded 2CD and 2LP editions.

All versions of the upcoming Rubber Soul reissue will feature a newly created stereo mix, built directly from the original four‑track tapes.

The update uses advanced audio separation technology developed by Emile de la Rey’s team at Peter Jackson’s WingNut Films, giving the album a sharper, more detailed sound while keeping the character of the 1965 recordings intact.

The reissue marks the first time all 14 stereo mixes have been packaged together.

Fans diving into the expanded editions will also get a closer look at the album’s creation, with the Super Deluxe sets offering 24 early recordings - including 20 takes that have never been released before and three previously unheard home demos.

Early versions of Day Tripper and We Can Work It Out are among the highlights.

Alongside the new material, the collections include the original mono album, the Capitol US configuration and the 1965 double A‑side single.

For listeners who prefer a streamlined approach, the 2CD and 2LP Deluxe editions present a curated selection of session outtakes, demos and the single.