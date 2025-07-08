Black Sabbath rocker Geezer Butler explains 'abrupt ending' to Back To The Beginning livestream Geezer Butler has addressed the Back To The Beginning livestream 'abruptly ending'. SHARE SHARE Geezer Butler has explained the Back To The Beginning livestream ending 'abruptly'

Black Sabbath staged their final show at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5, and the bassist has revealed that at the end he went offstage to fetch frontman Ozzy Osbourne a special cake.

Responding to the comments claiming it felt cut off at a strange place, he posted to Instagram alongside a picture of the pair with the cake: "I keep hearing that people watching the stream thought that our set ended abruptly…with us just walking off. Sorry if it seemed that way. I went off to get this cake for Ozzy. Cheers to the fan that captured the proper ending #backtothebeginning."

Original Sabbath members Ozzy, Geezer, guitarist Tony Iommi, and drummer Bill Ward reunited for the first time since 2005.

The stadium erupted into huge cheers when Ozzy appeared on stage and he told fans: “You have no idea how I feel.”

42,000 fans packed into Villa Park for the sold-out concert, which saw Ozzy and Black Sabbath return to their hometown some 56 years after the band was formed in the city.

Ozzy has undergone seven surgeries in the past five years and he has also been living with Parkinson’s disease since 2003.

While he plans to continue making music, the rock legend insisted Saturday’s performance was his final one on stage.

He told the crowd: “It's so good to be on this f****** stage. Let the madness begin! You've got no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Anthrax, Guns N' Roses and Metallica all performed during the 10-hour charity concert, while there were also surprise video messages from the likes of Dolly Parton and Jack Black.



