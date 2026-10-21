Pop Ashlee Simpson is in the studio working on new music Ashlee Simpson looks set to make a return to music soon. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson has teased she's "hard at work" in the studio.

The Pieces of Me singer has marked the 21st anniversary of her album I Am Me by dropping a "custom gold and black split vinyl" - and she's also revealed she has new music in the works.

Reflecting on the milestone, she wrote on Instagram: "Wow I can’t believe it’s been 21 years since I Am Me was released! She’s all grown up now. I decided to celebrate with a custom gold and black split vinyl featuring bonus tracks Kicking and Screaming and Invisible. Thank you for all the love!! I’ve been hard at work in the studio and promise you’ll be hearing from me soon."

The Masked Singer winner hasn't released a studio album since 2008's Bittersweet World.

Meanwhile, the pop star's teenage son with Pete Wentz looks set to follow in his parents' musical footsteps.

The 42-year-old singer and her Fall Out Boy rocker ex-husband have 17-year-old son Bronx together, and ahead of his 18th birthday on November 20, he's clearly been influenced by his famous parents.

Ashlee told E! News: "I'm about to be a mom of an 18 year old, which is just so wild. A lot of my kids love music, especially my oldest."

Bronx is planning to study music at college, and the Boyfriend singer is keen to "see where that takes him".

She added: "I'm so proud of him, and I love that boy."

Simpson also has kids Jagger, 11, and five-year-old Ziggy with husband Evan Ross.