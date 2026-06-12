Olivia Rodrigo is back with her new album, but she proved her pop royalty status in England in 2025... Olivia Rodrigo has dropped her new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love and is set to dominate the charts in 2026 but do you remember her game-changing concert at BST Hyde Park in June 2025? SHARE SHARE





















Olivia Rodrigo is back with her third album - you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The LP has earned critical acclaim and features a duet between Olivia and her musical hero, The Cure's Robert Smith, on What's Wrong with Me.

There's no doubt that 2026 is set to belong to Olivia, but her pop royalty status was confirmed in the summer of 2025 with her headline concerts at BST Hyde Park and Glastonbury in the last weekend of June.

Olivia's BST set was unforgettable and in the London summer sun she shone on stage.

Here's a look back at that special show...





Read on...