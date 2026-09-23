Hip Hop/Rap Pinkchyu dodges dating question after Drake show win Pinkchyu giggled her way around a TMZ question about whether she and Drake are officially a couple. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Drake's "goth baddie" Pinkchyu giggled and played coy when asked if they are officially dating.

The 39-year-old rapper found the winner of his 20-v-1 dating show in the Kick livestream recently and he promised the cosplayer that she could pick anything she wanted for her prize, so she chose a home for her mother.

The 24-year-old OnlyFans star - whose real name is Lin Lamar - recently caught up with TMZ and was quizzed on whether they are actually a real couple and if Drake had purchased her mom the home he promised to buy her yet.

The reporter asked her: "The internet wants to know, are you and Drake officially dating? Is there a title to this?"

She and her two fellow "goth baddies" simply giggled as she suggested they knew the answer.

Pointing at her pals, Pinkchyu said: "They know and are telling me not to say anything, OK."

The reporter then asked if Drake had fulfilled his promise and bought the property for her mom, to which she replied: "It's in the works, I'm excited."

Watch the full video HERE.