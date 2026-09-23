Pop Check it out: Justin Bieber stages impromptu jam session at Los Angeles park Justin Bieber surprised fans in Los Angeles after turning MacArthur Park into a makeshift performance space during an unannounced visit. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Justin Bieber brought an unexpected burst of music to Los Angeles this week after dropping into MacArthur Park for an impromptu jam session on September 22.

The 32‑year‑old pop idol was spotted sitting on the grass with a small group of musicians, turning the public space into a casual stage as he worked through a handful of his tracks.

Footage shared on @ww502barby.chicafeliz #famoso ♬ sonido original - Leonel Zhorto showed Bieber tapping out rhythms on a handheld drum while the group around him played guitars and tambourines. One clip captured him performing Let Me Love You, while other videos circulating online showed him running through additional songs during the relaxed set.

In another heartfelt moment filmed by TikTok user @SONYGT05, Bieber paused to greet a young boy who approached the group. The singer shook his hand and told him he was “so cute,” prompting smiles from the crowd gathered nearby. The child was handed a tambourine by one of the musicians, but didn't fancy joining in.

The low‑key appearance drew attention from park‑goers who stopped to watch, with several clips quickly spreading across social media. Bieber, who welcomed his first child earlier this year, has kept a relatively low public profile in recent months, making the informal performance a rare sighting for fans.



