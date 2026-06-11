K-pop BTS announce special releases ahead of 13th anniversary celebrations BTS will debut the music video for Merry Go Round exclusively on Spotify on June 19 as part of their anniversary festivities. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

BTS have joined forces with Spotify to premiere the music video for Merry Go Round exclusively on the platform on June 19, as they celebrate their 13th anniversary.

The streaming giant revealed the news across its social channels, teasing a visual that will dive deeper into the themes behind the song.

In a statement, Spotify said the video will act as a “visual representation of life’s endlessly recurring cycles,” expanding the world BTS created on their latest album ARIRANG.

‘Merry Go Round’ Music Video

스포티파이에서 단독 공개 예정 💜



6월 19일 오후 6시, K-Pop ON! Hub에서 공개되는 @bts_bighit의 ‘Merry Go Round’ Spotify Music Video를 기대해 주세요!



*일부 지역의 Premium 사용자만 이용 가능합니다 pic.twitter.com/u9ELFBS22o — Spotify Korea (@SpotifyKR) June 11, 2026





The release marks the latest collaboration between the seven‑member group and Spotify, which recently rolled out a global campaign supporting BTS’ return.

The timing lines up with BTS FESTA, the group’s annual June celebration marking their debut anniversary, which kicked off on June 1 and wraps on June 13.

As part of the festivities, the band will also give an official digital release to Come Over, a track previously available only on the deluxe vinyl edition of ARIRANG.