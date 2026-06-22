Metal Karma? Kirk Hammett falls off stage after poking fun at Taylor Swift Metallica legend Kirk Hammett risked the wrath of Swifties by donning a T-shirt poking fun at the pop star at the band's recent concert in Budapest. SHARE SHARE Credit: Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection

Kirk Hammett fell off stage after upsetting Taylor Swift's fans with his T-shirt choice at Metallica's recent Budapest concert.

The heavy metal titans headlined Puskás Aréna on June 13, where the lead guitarist cause a stir by donning the offending top with "Taylor Swift is a CIA Psyop" emblazoned across it.

Psyop refers to a strategic communication effort designed to influence how a target group thinks, feels, or behaves.

Days later, during the band's performance of Seek and Destroy in Dublin, Hammett took a tumble.

The rocker laughed it off by captioning a clip of his fall on Instagram Stories: "Slip and Destroy."

Kirk Hammett wears a Taylor Swift t shirt during Metallica last show in Budapest. pic.twitter.com/czEH12PNER — Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) June 18, 2026

Swifties have flooded social media in response.

One brutally wrote: "It must be hard to be a washed-up, almost dead rockstar."

It must be hard to be a washed-up, almost dead rockstar — 𝙰 𝚆𝚘𝚖𝚊𝚗 𝚘𝚏 𝙻𝚎𝚝𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚜 (@Coleidoscopes) June 19, 2026

Another wrote: "Ohh this coming from the same Metallica that sold out decades ago? Give me a f****** break Coulda picked another way to stay relevant Cry baby losers (sic)"

One quipped: "Well as psyops go, she’s easily my favorite. Also, just something else she’s the very best at, lol. (sic)"

Karma?



