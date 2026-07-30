K-pop ATEEZ’s Seonghwa opens up on carving out his own identity away from the K-pop group ATEEZ star Seonghwa says magazine shoots give him space to explore who he is beyond the band. SHARE SHARE Credit: Justin Ng/Avalon

ATEEZ’s Seonghwa has opened up about carving out his own identity away from the group, admitting that solo photoshoots have become a key part of discovering who he is as an artist.

Speaking about fronting the new digital issue of Arena Homme Plus, Seonghwa said the experience helps him see himself in a new light.

He explained: “Every time I do a photo shoot, I feel more satisfied with myself.

“I’m currently promoting as an idol, but I think these shoots are also a way for me to develop my own identity. There’s the side of me that I show as part of ATEEZ, and then there’s the side I can show as an individual. That’s why these opportunities are so meaningful to me.”

Seonghwa went on to say that he’s constantly pushing himself to evolve, even when it feels uncomfortable.

He admitted: “I always think about finding the version of myself that best fits ATEEZ’s music. Of course, it’s not easy. Every time, it feels like I run into a wall.

“It would probably be more comfortable to stick to what suits me best, but I still believe it’s important to keep challenging myself. In that sense, this promotion was another opportunity to create a new character of my own.”



