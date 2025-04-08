Role Model announces November 2025 UK and European dates Role Model is bringing his 'No Place Like Tour (The Longest Goodbye)' to the UK and Europe later this year. SHARE SHARE Role Model is bringing his tour to the UK and Europe in November

Role Model is set to bring his 'No Place Like Tour (The Longest Goodbye)' to London's Eventim Apollo this November.

The 27-year-old American singer-songwriter - whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury - will kick off the second leg of the jaunt in the British capital on November 4, before heading to Manchester, Leeds, Tilburg, Netherlands, and Berlin, Germany, and wrapping up at Le Trianon in Paris.

Fans can sign up now for the password to the artist pre-sale, which begins on Wednesday, April 9, at 10am local time. General on-sale begins on Friday, April 11, at 10am local time via www.heyrolemodel.com/tour.

Role Model will wrap up his sold-out North American tour on April 10 in Seattle.

Recently, Role Model was joined onstage by Wallows’ Dylan Minnette and Renee Rapp at his two Los Angeles dates on April 1 and 2.

The latter danced with him during the bridge of his viral hit 'Sally, When the Wine Runs Out'. The surprises didn't stop there, as Laufey came out to perform 'The Longest Goodbye' on night two.

The tour follows the release of Role Model's second studio album, 2024's 'Kansas Anymore', which was met with wide appraisal from fans and critics alike.

The emotionally charged collection chronicled grieving the loss of an ex.





Role Model's November 2025 UK and European tour dates:

4 Eventim Apollo, London, UK

6 O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

8 O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

10 013 Poppadum, Tilburg, Netherlands

12 Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

14 Le Trianon, Paris, France