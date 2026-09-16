Pop Massive Attack accuse Ed Sheeran of putting money before humanity Ed Sheeran is facing a backlash after remaining neutral on the situation in Gaza as his support acts depart his tour in support of Macklemore and his Free Palestine statement. SHARE SHARE Credit: Mike Gray/Avalon

Massive Attack have sided with Macklemore and the artists pulling out of Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour.

The Shape of You hitmaker's run has been mired in controversy since the 43-year-old rapper used his opening slot at a show in New Jersey earlier this month to lend his support to the people of Palestine and then revealed on Monday (15.09.26) he had subsequently been removed from the line-up.

Sheeran later released his own statement in which he insisted he is “appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine", stressed it was ultimately "the promoter's decision" to axe Macklemore from the bill, and explained he doesn't “use [his] professional platform for politics" because he wants to offer "safety and sanctuary" to fans of all backgrounds and beliefs.

Massive Attack, who have long been vocal Palestine supporters, have now waded into the discourse and posted a message "standing in solidarity" with the artists "risking their careers" in "defence of" the Palestinian people.

A statement on the band's Instagram read: "Entertainment can never be bigger than resisting the apartheid and genocide of fellow human beings.

"'Neutrality' in the face of the slaughter of more than 20,000 children can never be neutrality.

"No artist should tolerate the censorship of another artist, however many millions of dollars are in play.

"The arc of state, corporate and media silence that allowed a genocide to take place seeks to coerce high profile artists and actors into that silence.

"We stand in solidarity with all artists risking their careers in defence of the rights of the Palestinian people, and against the illegal occupation, apartheid, war crimes and ongoing genocide perpetrated by the State of Israel.

"Free Palestine.

MA."





After Macklemore was dropped from the tour, other support acts including Finneas, Lukas Graham and Aaron Rowe, as well as Sheeran's touring band Beoga, announced they were also stepping away and would no longer perform at any of the concerts.

The row started when Macklemore told the crowd: "One of the reasons why I wanted to come on this tour was because I wanted to stand up here on stages in stadiums across America and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine. I said, Free Palestine!"

He later revealed he had been removed from the tour but insisted he didn't blame Sheeran.

He wrote on Instagram: "I’m not sure how to start this. So I’m going to speak from the heart and share the truth. Ed Sheeran and his team have made the decision to remove me from The Loop tour.

"But before I get into it, I want to say something that should be obvious. In this moment I think it matters. I am not a victim. Ed Sheeran is not a victim. Pink is not a victim. We have careers, money, opportunities, safety and audiences around the world. Whatever consequences any of us face for what we say, we get to go home to our families.

"The victims are the Palestinian people. The men, women and children who have been killed, starved, displaced and forced to live through unimaginable violence. More than 20,000 children have been killed in Gaza alone. People are being killed today, and people will be killed tomorrow. I want to make sure that as I tell this story, we don’t lose sight of that."

Macklemore told how he had shared some "difficult conversations" with his "friend" in recent days, but insisted he doesn't want to "tear down" the star's character.

The Thrift Shop hitmaker also claimed Robert Kraft - the owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium - left Sheeran in a "f***** up position" in terms of his position on the tour.

Macklemore - who was due to support Sheeran at Gillette Stadium on September 25 and 26 - wrote: "Ed told me that Kraft said I would not be allowed to perform in his stadium.

“Ed also told me that Kraft had rallied some of the other stadium owners and collectively they gave him an ultimatum: if Macklemore stays on the tour, you will not be allowed to play in our venues.

"Ed was in a f***** up position. He knew it."



