Pop AJ McLean launches new single Into Your Heart as he announces solo album and tour AJ McLean has released his new single Into Your Heart and confirmed details of his upcoming solo album Sex, Love and Music, arriving this November. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

AJ McLean has kicked off a new chapter under his full name Alexander James McLean, releasing his latest solo single Into Your Heart ahead of a newly announced album and North American tour.

The 48‑year‑old Backstreet Boys singer will release his next record, Sex, Love and Music, on November 27. The new single serves as the first preview of the project and arrives with a dance‑driven music video co‑directed by McLean.

Speaking about the track, McLean said: “This one just felt good from the second we made it. There’s an energy to Into Your Heart that I love. The visual is a total vibe, dance has always been such a huge part of who I am as a performer, I wanted to make a video where I could really lean into that.”

“One of the best parts of this chapter is having the freedom to follow the music wherever it takes me. Right now, this is where I’m at.”

Celebrating the release on Instagram, he told fans: “I’m just over the moon. I’m beyond grateful and I’m so stoked that the video is finally out. There is so much more yet to come, so hang in there. We’re almost to the finish line.”

Sex, Love and Music follows McLean’s debut solo album My Name Is Alexander James, released on his 48th birthday (09.01.26).

Alongside the new music, McLean will tour North America under his full name for the first time. The Better Man Tour begins October 19 at Brooklyn Bowl in New York and currently runs through January 2027, with more dates expected to follow.

Into Your Heart is available now on all major streaming platforms.



