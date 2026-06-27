'I’ve completely lost my voice. I can’t sing. I’ve got to go...' 10 musicians who pulled the plug mid-concert The show just couldn't go on for these music legends... SHARE SHARE





















The adage dictates "the show must go on," but human anatomy occasionally refuses to cooperate.





Admitting defeat in front of thousands of fans is an absolute nightmare.





Yet, when a health crisis strikes under the spotlights, stars must prioritise survival over showmanship .





On June 24, 2026, Lionel Richie suffered a severe dizzy spell just 55 minutes into his tour opener in Minnesota, forcing an immediate halt to the show. These 10 music legends abruptly pulled the plug mid-performance...

Read on...