R&B/Soul FLO delay Therapy At The Club release as Jorja prepares for vocal cord surgery FLO have pushed their new album to August 7 as Jorja undergoes precautionary vocal cord surgery, with a new single arriving July 24. SHARE SHARE Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon

FLO have confirmed that their upcoming album Therapy At The Club will now arrive on August 7, with the trio explaining that the change was made to accommodate Jorja’s upcoming vocal cord surgery.

In a video message to fans, the group - completed by Stella and Renée - said: “Hello, we have some important news. We will be releasing our album on August the 7th."

Jorja added: “I will be having surgery on my vocal cord. Nothing to worry about, precautionary.”

The singers explained that they wanted enough time to complete the album rollout before Jorja temporarily steps back to recover.

They said: “We have so many amazing ideas for this album and the rollout and vocal moments. We wanted performances. We wanted a bit more time to be able to execute those things before Jorja’s surgery, which is why we pushed the album back."

To ease disappointment, FLO also announced a new track arriving on the original release date of July 24.

The girls teased: “We understand that you guys might be sad about it, so are we, but to remedy the situation, we will have a new single dropping on July 24th. Hang in there, guys. It’s going to be worth the wait. It really is. We love you so, so much. Thank you for being patient.”

The album was first unveiled in May with its title track, and had been slated for a July arrival. The 16‑track release follows FLO’s debut, Access All Areas, which dropped in November 2024 and peaked at No. 3 on the Official UK Albums Chart.

Meanwhile, the girls were recently honoured with the ASCAP Vanguard Award at the 2026 ASCAP London Celebrates Songwriters and Composers event on June 16, following in the footsteps of Dua Lipa, Victoria Monet and St. Vincent.