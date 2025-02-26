Ozzy Osbourne hitting the gym ahead of final show - despite not being able to walk Ozzy Osbourne's producer Andrew Watt has claimed the metal legend has been in the gym preparing for his final gig. SHARE SHARE Ozzy Osbourne is said to be working out in the gym 'a little bit' ahead of his final gig - despite not being able to walk





"Real-life Iron Man" Ozzy Osbourne has been working out in the gym ahead of his final show.

The 'Iron Man' hitmaker, 76, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in February 2019, and Ozzy has lost his ability to walk due to the disease, requiring a walking aide to get about.

However, ahead of his final performance with Black Sabbath in Birmingham in July, he's miraculously been building up his fitness levels.

That's according to producer and friend, Andrew Watt, who told 'The Howard Stern Show': "He's [Ozzy] okay. It's just his body is not doing what he wants it to do all the time.

"But I talked to him a couple days ago, and he's, like, starting to get in the gym again a little bit by little, get himself ready for this last concert. He is the real-life Iron Man. And nothing has happened to his voice — his voice is as good as it has ever been."

Ozzy has admitted that the 'Back to the Beginning’ gig at his beloved Villa Park on July 5 will be an emotional experience for him.

The heavy metal hero - who also has a smoking-induced lung condition called emphysema - said: "My fans have supported me for so many years, and I really want to thank them and say a proper goodbye to them. That is what the Villa Park show is about."

He also recently confirmed he won't be doing a full set with Sabbath.

Ozzy said on his SiriusXM show ‘Ozzy Speaks’: “I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them.

“I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable.”

The concert will feature performances from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

A supergroup including Guns N’ Roses’ Slash, Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst, Wolfgang Van Halen and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello will also perform.

Proceeds from the event will go to Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

Tickets are sold out and many fans were left stunned by the eye-watering prices.











