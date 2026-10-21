Rock Liam Gallagher hints Oasis have new album on the way as album speculation intensifies Liam Gallagher has fuelled fresh speculation about new Oasis music after telling fans there is “8 including the new 1” when discussing the band’s albums on X. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Liam Gallagher has sent Oasis fans into meltdown after appearing to suggest the band have a new album in the works.

The singer, who regularly stirs excitement online with cryptic posts, responded to a fan on X who claimed Oasis had “SEVEN great albums”, prompting Gallagher to reply: “8 including the new 1, I mean happy birthday. (sic)”

The comment comes as Gallagher continues to tease the possibility of fresh material following the Oasis Live ’27 tour. Speaking to another fan on X, he said: “Listen if all goes well with the tour I guess next step is to have a chat about new music. Can’t see us touring again unless we have new music.”

Fans have spent years pleading for new songs from the Britpop giants, especially after Gallagher previously insisted the pressure of matching their ’90s catalogue would be “too much”. When one fan begged for a new record, he fired back: “NO I’m just not prepared for the criticism if it doesn’t sell 100 million copies in the 1st hour… let’s just do some gigs and be happy thank you (sic).”

Oasis’ legacy looms large. Tracks like Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back in Anger and Champagne Supernova didn’t just dominate charts - they defined an era. Gallagher has long argued that expectations for new material are sky‑high, even joking the band would “split up again” if they attempted another album.

The group’s last studio release, Dig Out Your Soul, arrived in 2008, a year before Oasis imploded following a backstage bust‑up between Gallagher and his brother Noel Gallagher. The pair finally reconciled last year, reuniting for the Oasis Live ’25 tour - a moment fans had waited more than a decade for.

Demand for Oasis’ return has been extraordinary. The band recently added four more dates to their 2027 run, including extra shows at Knebworth House on September 25 and 26, bringing their total to six nights at the historic venue. They will also play the Rome Olympic Stadium on July 26 and Munich’s Allianz Arena on July 6.

The six‑night Knebworth residency will set a new record for the most shows performed at the estate, surpassing Robbie Williams’ three‑night run in 2003 - further cementing Oasis’ status as one of Britain’s most enduring live acts.