Pop JADE teams with Hans Zimmer on new Blue Planet III song Into The Deep (Seas Cry) JADE has recorded a new original song, Into The Deep (Seas Cry), with Hans Zimmer and Thom Lucas for the launch of Blue Planet III. SHARE SHARE Credit: Sophie Williams

Jade Thirlwall has collaborated with Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers Music’s Thom Lucas on a new track for Blue Planet III, with the song debuting today (06.10.26), ahead of the BBC’s extended trailer premiere.

The former Little Mix singer, now performing under the mononym JADE, has written and recorded Into The Deep (Seas Cry) specifically for the new series, which arrives five years after Blue Planet last aired.

The track received its first global play on Tuesday morning (06.10.26) on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show with Greg James and will accompany the world premiere of the extended Blue Planet III trailer at 7pm. JADE said she was honoured to contribute to the new series, calling Sir David Attenborough a “true hero” and describing the project as “a real privilege.”

She said: “I’ve been a huge fan of Blue Planet for many years and have so many memories of watching the show throughout both childhood and adulthood. Sir David Attenborough is a true hero of mine. Being part of Blue Planet III in this way feels incredibly special and a real privilege. I’m so proud of Into The Deep (Seas Cry) and it was amazing to create it with Hans Zimmer and his team. I can’t wait for people to hear it and see the beautifully moving new trailer.”

The BBC says the collaboration continues the long‑running creative partnership between Zimmer, Bleeding Fingers Music and BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit. Thom Lucas added that the project allowed the team to explore the ocean “through an expansive sonic lens,” saying they aimed to capture “the brilliant light, deep shadows and intense emotional gravity of life beneath the waves.”

Blue Planet III will air on BBC One and iPlayer this autumn, narrated once again by Sir David Attenborough. The BBC says the new series will reveal stories from some of the planet’s most important and least understood marine environments, filmed with cutting‑edge technology and accompanied by an original score from Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers Music.

The broadcaster has also paid tribute to composer George Fenton, who created the score for the original 2001 series and many other Natural History Unit productions. They said his work brought “extraordinary emotion, scale and wonder” to the natural world and inspired generations of viewers. The Ghandi composer died unexpectedly on October 5, aged 76.

Into The Deep (Seas Cry) will be available to stream and download globally from 7pm on October 6.