Rock Stereophonics announce new greatest hits colllection Tune! as Kelly Jones reflects on 30 years of fans and songwriting Stereophonics have announced a new compilation album, Tune!, with Kelly Jones saying the release is designed as an easy introduction for new listeners and a celebration for long‑time fans. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Stereophonics have confirmed details of their new compilation album Tune! as part of the band’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

The record brings together their biggest songs from across three decades, with frontman Kelly Jones saying he wanted all the key tracks “in one place” for both new and long‑time fans.

The Maybe Tomorrow hitmaker said: “I wanted to make an up to date compilation. I wanted all the big songs in one place… your introduction to Stereophonics. Easy to find for the die hard fans of decades. And easy to find for the new fans I’ve seen in the front row this last few years on the arena and stadium tours worldwide.”

He added: “This is not for marketing. This is not for the charts. This is for music lovers… an appetiser. Songwriting is an important thing for people. It offers hope to know that someone else has had that beautiful or fearful or uncertain experience in life and make people feel less alone.”

To mark the anniversary, fans who pre‑order Tune! through the band’s Official Store in the UK will be entered into a “Golden Ticket” competition. Thirty prizes are available, including a one‑of‑a‑kind Stereophonics‑branded vinyl jukebox, which will be awarded via a special golden vinyl edition of the album sent directly to the winner. Twenty‑nine runner‑up prizes will also be given out to celebrate the milestone.

Stereophonics have shifted more than 10 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide. The band's most recent album, 2025's Make 'Em Laugh, Make 'Em Cry, Make 'Em Wait, reached the top of the Official UK Album Chart, becoming their ninth to do so.

The collection includes classics like Dakota, The Bartender And The Thief, Mr. Writer, Maybe Tomorrow, and Graffiti On The Train.