Artist:
Song title: Lipstick On The Glass
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Indie

Wolf Alice continue to piece together their on-going cinematic story as they share 'Chapter III', the video for 'Lipstick On The Glass' - a song from their phenomenal new album 'Blue Weekend'. Having already shared the four singles, 'The Last Man On Earth', 'Smile', 'No Hard Feelings' and latterly 'How Can I Make It OK?', Wolf Alice and director Jordan Hemingway, are now connecting the dots to the evolving storyline.

The last two videos in the series were released on the 7th and the 9th June respectively for the album's opening tracks, 'The Beach' and 'Delicious Things'. 'Lipstick On The Glass' represents the third chapter after the previous single 'No Hard Feelings' was released as chapter six and the single before that, 'Smile', was released as chapter four. There are now five more tracks that have yet to have a visual representation released on video.

In the video for 'Lipstick On The Glass' the band step out of the same taxi they were in at the end of the last film for 'Delicious Things'. After exiting the taxi the band wonder the streets before lead singer Ellie is drawn to a woman singing in a peculiar and enchanting looking shop window. The pair sing together as Ellie becomes increasingly spellbound by the singer and her environment.    

The band screened the entire film on Thursday 10th of June at Picture House Central and accompanied it with an acoustic live performance for a limited number of special guests that were able to attend the show.

Wolf Alice said of the film that, "We wanted to bring the music of Blue Weekend to life with this beautiful film. This was an amazing experience, and we really hope you enjoy it as much as we do."

Wolf Alice have also just announced a European tour in 2022, starting in Paris on February 11th and ending in Barcelona on March 6th.

