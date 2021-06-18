Wolf Alice continue to piece together their on-going cinematic story as they share 'Chapter III', the video for 'Lipstick On The Glass' - a song from their phenomenal new album 'Blue Weekend'. Having already shared the four singles, 'The Last Man On Earth', 'Smile', 'No Hard Feelings' and latterly 'How Can I Make It OK?', Wolf Alice and director Jordan Hemingway, are now connecting the dots to the evolving storyline.
The last two videos in the series were released on the 7th and the 9th June respectively for the album's opening tracks, 'The Beach' and 'Delicious Things'. 'Lipstick On The Glass' represents the third chapter after the previous single 'No Hard Feelings' was released as chapter six and the single before that, 'Smile', was released as chapter four. There are now five more tracks that have yet to have a visual representation released on video.
In the video for 'Lipstick On The Glass' the band step out of the same taxi they were in at the end of the last film for 'Delicious Things'. After exiting the taxi the band wonder the streets before lead singer Ellie is drawn to a woman singing in a peculiar and enchanting looking shop window. The pair sing together as Ellie becomes increasingly spellbound by the singer and her environment.
The band screened the entire film on Thursday 10th of June at Picture House Central and accompanied it with an acoustic live performance for a limited number of special guests that were able to attend the show.
Wolf Alice said of the film that, "We wanted to bring the music of Blue Weekend to life with this beautiful film. This was an amazing experience, and we really hope you enjoy it as much as we do."
Wolf Alice have also just announced a European tour in 2022, starting in Paris on February 11th and ending in Barcelona on March 6th.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
Wolf Alice fans are likely to be rather disappointed by this hybrid documentary-drama about the...