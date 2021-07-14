Wolf Alice journey on the top deck of a double decker bus to deliver the final instalment of their cinematic sequence as they share the video for 'The Beach II'. The eleventh song on their latest album has inevitably given rise to the band releasing 'Chapter XI' in the linked series from the band's third album 'Blue Weekend'.
The critically acclaimed album, released at the beginning of June, starts and ends on 'The Beach'. The coastal bookends contain within them an album of sublime quality, with Wolf Alice excelling themselves once again. After they released their debut album, 'My Love Is Cool' back in 2015, Wolf Alice have simply gone from strength to strength and this album has certainly elevated their envious reputation.
Both their debut album and it's follow up, 'Visions Of Life', were Mercury Music Prize nominated, the latter winning in 2018, and it is an odds-on bet that 'Blue Weekend' will make it three from three for the inspirational London based Indie band.
On the day that they premiered the final instalment Wolf Alice tweeted, "Chapter XI, The Beach II, Watch now on Facebook, we'll be answering your questions in the comments for a bit." @StuntmanMike88 said it was a "Perfect end to a stunning album, roll on Liverpool in January" whilst Tom Kennedy, @tjk1985, replied, "Loved the whole concept! Glad my video puzzle is complete".
We couldn't agree more, the whole concept and release of the entire video collection, the build up to, and release of the album and the singles to date have all been carefully curated and conceived. We don't even mind that the whole video is shot on a bus and there is only the tiniest glimpse of the seaside right at the end!
