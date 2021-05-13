London alt-rock four-piece Wolf Alice drop the video for their third single 'No Hard Feelings', taken from their forthcoming third studio album 'Blue Weekend', which is set for release this summer.
Directed by Jordan Hemingway, the video sees two people bidding a warm farewell at a bus stop at dusk (or dawn, it's impossible to tell). The song itself is a break-up anthem that doesn't follow the usual "good riddance" formula, but instead expresses a grudge-free sentiment towards the ex in question. It also makes reference to the iconic hit 'Love Is A Losing Game' by Amy Winehouse.
'No Hard Feelings' follows previously released singles 'Smile' and 'The Last Man on Earth', and comes ahead of the release of new album 'Blue Weekend'. Produced by the Grammy-winning Markus Dravs (Coldplay, Arcade Fire, Mumford & Sons), the album comes nearly four years after the release of Wolf Alice's second album 'Visions of a Life', which reached number two in the UK.
'Blue Weekend' is set to be released on June 4th 2021 through Dirty Hit Records.
