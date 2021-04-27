Wolf Alice fuel the fire for a second time in two months with the release of their latest single this year, 'Smile'. With a third album, 'Blue Weekend', due out on June 11th through Dirty Hit Records, the 'Fluffy' band are once again feeding the frenzied desire of their adoring fans.
It's been more than three years since Wolf Alice released their last, Mercury Prize, winning album, 'Visions Of A Life', and it will be six years after their stunning debut album, 'My Love Is Cool'. 'Blue Weekend', according to the press statement, "sees Wolf Alice embrace a newfound boldness and vulnerability in equal measure."
The band's first single of the year, and first single since they collaborated on the creative 'Teenage Headache Dreams' with Mura Masa, certainly showcased the vulnerability that Wolf Alice are capable of. 'The Last Man On Earth' was a softer and mellower return from critically acclaimed Indie band. At points Ellie's vocal is almost whispered as she delivers her lyrics over a Beatles flavoured soundtrack.
On band's latest track, 'Smile', there is a return to the more raucous and explosive version of Wolf Alice. The shredded guitars and pulsating percussion provide a great platform from which Ellie Rowsell can add her distinctive vocal. The song mixes the incendiary with the melodic in equal measure as the light and dark elements play out. "If you want me you can find me at the bar, Lost souls congregate at the bar, Take a minute and remember who you are, Sip your drink, sip one more and you’re a star" Ellie sings.
'Smile' is another great introduction to the new Wolf Alice album and sets the bar very high. The wait may have been drawn out but it looks like it has been more than worth it. The latest single feels like it will be embraced whole heartedly when it's eventually played live, it's an anthem just waiting to get the mosh-pit moving.
