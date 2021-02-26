Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'. The London Indie rockers last released an album in 2017 with 'Visions Of Life'. Their second album was a stunning follow up to their 2015 debut album 'My Life Is Cool' and cemented the reputation of the band as a class act.
Since 2017 Wolf Alice have only released a handful of singles themselves and early last year appeared with Mura Masa on 'Teenage Headache Dreams'. Besides that collaboration, and the significant announcement from lead singer Ellie Rowsell that she too had been the subject of unsolicited and unsavoury attention from the now disgraced Goth rocker Marilyn Manson, the band have been relatively quiet in the last few years.
Annie Mac premiered the new Wolf Alice song on her BBC Radio 1 show with the band calling upon their fans beforehand as they said, "Lets tune in together, hope you’re ok out there we have missed you so so much." Taking to social media channels Wolf Alice excitedly announced, "Our third album 'Blue Weekend' will be released on the 11th of June. We really put our heart and soul into this record and we cannot wait for you to hear it. Pre-order it here www.wolfalice.co.uk In the meantime we hope you are enjoying 'The Last Man On Earth'. There's so much we want to talk to you about but we'll save the gushy stuff for later. LOVE YOU."
'The Last Man On Earth' is not exactly what you might describe as typical Wolf Alice material. The new song is a softer, mellower return from the critically acclaimed, Mercury Prize winning band. Ellie's vocal is almost whispered as she delivers her latest lyrics before the song breaks after the mid-point to reveal a broader, more expansive Beatles referencing soundscape. The building wall of layered sound is as melodic and harmonic as anything Wolf Alice have done to date and is certainly a great introduction to their third album.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
Wolf Alice fans are likely to be rather disappointed by this hybrid documentary-drama about the...