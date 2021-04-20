Wolf Alice would love to land a number one with their upcoming album, 'Blue Weekend'.

Ellie Rowsell and co release their follow-up to 2017's Mercury Prize-winning 'Visions of a Life' on June 11, and they are aiming to top the Official UK Chart with the hotly-anticipated record.Speaking to the latest issue of Music Week magazine, Ellie admitted: "I feel safer with number two, there’s still somewhere to go up. There’s lots of places to go down from number one!

"I would like a Number 1, because I know on that day I would get really drunk."

Their manager Steven Taverner told the publication that they “want a number one album" and stand a chance "as long as Adele doesn’t put her album out, I think we’ll get it this time.”

So far, the indie pop group have released the lead single, 'The Last Man On Earth', which is about "the arrogance of humans" and inspired by legendary late author Kurt Vonnegut’s postmodern satire 'Cat’s 'Cradle'.

The 28-year-old bandleader said in a statement: “It’s about the arrogance of humans.

“I’d just read Kurt Vonnegut’s 'Cat’s 'Cradle' and I had written the line ‘Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from god’ in my notes. But then I thought: ‘Uh, your peculiar travel suggestion isn’t a dancing lesson from god, it’s just a travel suggestion! Why does everything need to mean something more?’”

The band's third studio effort was recorded at a converted church with studio wizard Markus Drav, and they hope the songs can help anyone feeling "blue" to feel "better".

Ellie said: "This album is for other people.

“Sometimes you hear a song and it makes you feel better, or you hear a song and it makes you feel seen. I remember feeling blue about something, and thinking, ‘I wonder what songs I can listen to that will be about what I’m feeling right now’.

“It was almost as if I was desperate to feel better about something, and I would go down any path to feel not alone in something, or to understand it more. And I’ve never really done that before intentionally, I’d never really sought it out.”