Wolf Alice are back in the pub, this time for a spot of karaoke, in the video for their latest single, 'How Can I Make It OK?' In the band's poppiest guise in an age Wolf Alice have even incorporated a little R&B into the mellow Pop mix that's brim full of harmonies and vocal layering.
After sharing the piano ballad, 'The Last Man On Earth', as their first single from their new album, Wolf Alice have just dropped their latest track, 'How Can I Make It OK?' The fourth single instalment, prior to the band's hotly anticipated third album 'Blue Weekend', is announced as 'WOLF ALICE CHAPTER IV HOW CAN I MAKE IT OK?' in the video directed by Jordan Hemingway (Travis Scott/Gucci/Commes Des Garcons).
As well as premiering their new track, one day ahead of the full album launch of 'Blue Weekend', Wolf Alice have also announced that they have teamed up with Bleach London on a new, suitably blue, hair dye. The band also shared news about a cinema event that will be taking place at Picturehouse Central in London's Soho. Two screenings of a short film that accompanies the album will take place on June 10th for limited attendees with Wolf Alice performing an acoustic set prior to each of them. If that weren't quite enough news in such a short space of time, Wolf Alice shared details of a US tour due to start in Seattle on 25th October and end in Atlanta on November 20th.
In the atmospheric video for their new song an aging crooner takes up the role of lead singer Ellie Rowsell in the corner of a dimly lit boozer. Taking to the small stage in front of flickering monitors, lamp shades and book cases a sympathetic karaoke performance takes place in front of an initially nonplussed crowd of onlookers. A poster advertising the event reads, 'SHOW US SOME LOCAL LOVE', and in the end that's what happens as the locals all show their appreciation for the memorable performance.
With four distinctly different single releases from an eleven track album, 'Blue Weekend' promises to be full of delightful surprises.
'Blue Weekend' is released via Dirty Hit Records on June 4th.
