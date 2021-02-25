Wolf Alice have unveiled their new album, 'Blue Weekend'.

After teasing fans about a project titled ‘The Last Man On Earth‘ , the Mercury Prize-winners have released a track with that name, which is the lead single taken from their upcoming third studio album.

Bandleader Ellie Rowsell has explained the single is about "the arrogance of humans" and is inspired by legendary late author Kurt Vonnegut’s postmodern satire 'Cat’s 'Cradle'.

She said: “It’s about the arrogance of humans.

“I’d just read Kurt Vonnegut’s 'Cat’s 'Cradle' and I had written the line ‘Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from god’ in my notes. But then I thought: ‘Uh, your peculiar travel suggestion isn’t a dancing lesson from god, it’s just a travel suggestion! Why does everything need to mean something more?’”

The follow-up to 2017's Mercury Prize-winning 'Visions of a Life' was recorded at a converted church with studio wizard Markus Drav, and Ellie hopes the songs can help anyone feeling "blue" to feel "better".

She said: "This album is for other people.

“Sometimes you hear a song and it makes you feel better, or you hear a song and it makes you feel seen. I remember feeling blue about something, and thinking, ‘I wonder what songs I can listen to that will be about what I’m feeling right now’.

“It was almost as if I was desperate to feel better about something, and I would go down any path to feel not alone in something, or to understand it more. And I’ve never really done that before intentionally, I’d never really sought it out.”

'Blue Weekend' is released on June 11.

The track-listing for 'Blue Weekend' is:

1. ‘The Beach’

2. ‘Delicious Things’

3. ‘Lipstick On The Glass’

4. ‘Smile’

5. ‘Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love)’

6. ‘How Can I Make It OK?’

7. ‘Play The Greatest Hits’

8. ‘Feeling Myself’

9. ‘The Last Man On Earth’

10. ‘No Hard Feelings’

11. ‘The Beach II’