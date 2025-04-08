Chappell Roan announces huge outdoor concert in Edinburgh this August Chappell Roan has been announced as a headliner for the Summer Sessions in Scotland. SHARE SHARE Chappell Roan is set to play a huge outdoor concert in Edinburgh this August

Chappell Roan is set to play a huge outdoor concert in Scotland.

The 'Pink Pony Club' hitmaker will takeover the Royal Highlands Showgrounds in Edinburgh on August 26, as she headlines the Summer Sessions.

Presale tickets will go on sale at 9am on Thursday April 10 via www.gigsinscotland.com/artist/chappell-roan. Standard tickets go on sale the following day, at 9am.

This summer will also see Roan headline Reading and Leeds on August 22 and 23, respectively, and Ireland's Electric Picnic in County Laois on August 29.

Roan recently shared the standalone country track 'The Giver', but she warned fans she is far off releasing a follow-up to her hit debut studio album 'The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess', which came out in September 2023.

During a TikTok Live, she responded to a fan's question about when they can expect album two: “New album? Great question. We’re so beyond… so beyond far away from that, I could not even tell you."

Another follower asked if her unreleased song 'The Subway' will be released after she debuted it at the 2024 Governors Ball.

She responded: “Guys, I just came out with a song an hour ago, let’s just take it slow for a moment."

Meanwhile, SZA and Chappell Roan have both said they want to collaborate on music.

After the 'Good Luck, Babe!' singer chose the 'Saturn' hitmaker as her "dream collaborator" in an interview on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast recently, SZA responded by saying she is desperate to get into the studio with Roan.

She shared on her Instagram Stories: “Actually didn’t believe this quote when I saw it written til I saw it come out her mouth [just] now ’cause DEAD A** SAME.

“pls we must (sic)"

SZA has made no secret of her love for Roan and previously shared that she makes her want to keep making music "forever".

She gushed alongside a clip of Roan performing at Lollapalooza 2024 on her Instagram Story: "She makes me wanna keep making music n art forever (sic).”