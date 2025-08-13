Chappell Roan admits she has 'no idea' what her next album’s sound will be Chappell Roan has said she has "no idea" what her next album will sound like. SHARE SHARE Chappell Roan said she has 'no idea' what her next album will sound like

The sound of Chappell Roan’s next album is still up in the air.

The Pink Pony Club singer said to Zane Lowe for Apple Music she has “no idea what the next era is”.

The 27-year-old singer spoke about her most recent single, The Subway, and claimed it was a “very safe segue” as to what her future record could sound like.

However, she also added that her music has been “all kind of so different”, emphasising how unsure she feels about the next album’s sound.

She said: “That’s the scary part of putting out new music and then people not liking it, because it’s not like the music you made before.”

The star also mentioned not feeling “settled” enough to focus on writing a new album.

