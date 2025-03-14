Chappell Roan switches gears on campy new country tune The Giver The Grammy winning pop singer has switched gears with her latest song, ‘The Giver’, a country tune released Friday. SHARE SHARE The Grammy-winning pop singer has switched gears with her latest song, ‘The Giver’

Chappell Roan has released her hotly awaited country tune, 'The Giver'.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter shot to fame with pop anthems ‘HOT TO GO!’, ‘Good Luck, Babe!’, and ‘Pink Pony Club’ — but she decided to switch things up on the one-off track.

Roan — whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz — said: “I have such a special place in my heart for country music. I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bonfires, grocery stores and karaoke bars.”

The Grammy winner worked with Dan Nigro - who is also known for his work with the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Kylie Minogue and Conan Gray - on the track.

The song is a lesbian country anthem, boasting the chorus: “All you country boys saying you know how to treat a woman right. Well, only a woman knows how to treat a woman right. She gets the job done.”

On the 'Country Heat Weekly' podcast, she said: “I’m not trying to convince a country crowd that they should listen to my music by baiting them with a country song. That’s not what I feel like I’m doing. I just think a lesbian country song is really funny, so I wrote that.”

‘The Giver’ is the singer’s first musical release since ‘Good Luck Babe!’, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a four-time RIAA Platinum certification for selling four million copies.

Roan was declared Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammys after skyrocketing to fame on the heels of her 2023 debut LP, ‘The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess’. She received five Grammy nominations for the LP and ‘Good Luck Babe!’

The country song does not mean Roan is making a country album or switching genres.

She said: “Right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun.”