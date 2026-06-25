Pop What to expect as Olivia Rodrigo joins Fortnite Olivia Rodrigo arrives in Fortnite tonight with new outfits, music and an in‑game character as the game launches her full crossover event. SHARE SHARE Credit: Fortnite x Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is officially entering Fortnite, with the singer joining the game’s Icon Series tonight (25.06.26).

Her arrival is teased in a new trailer showing off her digital debut, which includes two character outfits, themed emotes, new Jam Tracks and an NPC appearing on the Battle Royale island.

The collaboration ties into Rodrigo’s latest album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which recently made chart history.

She said: “I've always loved how Fortnite brings people together in a really specific way.

“It’s exciting to have my music brought into this world and to have players embrace different looks from my albums.”

Her cosmetics will remain in the Item Shop until July 25, while Fortnite Festival players can now use the new karaoke mode on iOS and Android to sing along to six of her tracks.

Players can also find Rodrigo as an NPC on the Battle Royale map. Jamming near her unlocks a free Heart Locket Spray and Loading Screen.



