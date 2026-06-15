Pop Olivia Rodrigo sent flowers to all the dancers in her Stupid Song music video Olivia Rodrigo surprised the dancers in her Stupid Song video with individual bouquets after the shoot - a gesture her choreographer says perfectly reflects the singer’s kindness. SHARE SHARE Credit: Famous

Olivia Rodrigo sent a bouquet of flowers to every single dancer in her Stupid Song music video.

To thank the ballerinas for making an early call time and fitting it in before a show the same evening, the pop star generously rewarded the girls with fresh blooms.

Choreographer Tiler Peck told PEOPLE: "It's so nice to meet somebody whose kindness matches their talent. She was so wonderful to all of us.

"She even sent all of us flowers that night because we shot this from like 6 until 11 in the morning, and we all had a performance that night at the ballet.

"She sent every single dancer a little individual bouquet after the shoot to be there in time for our show that night.

"When I got my flowers, I told the girls that she had sent us all flowers, but I thought she had just sent them to me. No, she sent a bouquet to every single girl in the video. I was like, 'That is amazing.'"





The dancer recalled one particular scene when Rodrigo leaned into the intensity, doing whatever it took to keep the moment believable.

Peck said: "There's one part where we have to push on her. We were all like, 'Let us know if we're doing it hard.' She goes, 'No, really do it. Do it. Like I want it to look real.'

"She was super down to earth, and we spent the whole day with her, and I couldn't say nicer things about her, really."

Stupid Song features on Rodrigo's latest album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

The record also features the singer's first-ever collaboration, What’s Wrong With Me, featuring The Cure’s Robert Smith.

ContactMusic.com explores who she could team up with next - read the full breakdown here.



