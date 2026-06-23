Rock Noel Gallagher backs calls for Wonderwall to soundtrack England’s 2026 World Cup run Noel Gallagher has supported a campaign for Wonderwall to become England’s unofficial World Cup anthem after fans and players sang the track together following the team’s 4–2 win over Croatia. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Noel Gallagher has endorsed calls for Wonderwall to serve as England’s unofficial anthem during the World Cup.

The Don’t Look Back in Anger songwriter spoke after England’s 4–2 victory over Croatia at the AT+T Stadium in Dallas, where an estimated 20,000 supporters remained in the stands to sing the 1995 hit alongside members of Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Gallagher told The Sun: “Wonderwall belongs to the people, and it was a magical moment between the people and the players. Best of luck to everyone who’s made the trip out there.”

The Live Forever hitmaker’s comments follow the widespread circulation of footage showing England captain Harry Kane, midfielder Jude Bellingham and several teammates joining fans in the post‑match singalong.

The moment has since fuelled a campaign to make the track the soundtrack to England’s tournament journey.

England midfielder Declan Rice reflected on the celebrations, saying: “On the pitch after the game and we were just connecting with the fans and they were singing. That was special. I think it’s one of them moments - just a memory now - it’s gone. You never get that moment back. Being in Dallas, singing Wonderwall.”

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn also described the scene as “an amazing moment”.

The Champagne Supernova musician’s support comes as interest in Oasis continues to rise ahead of the band’s reunion tour, with speculation that further shows may follow in 2027 after the Oasis Live ’25 run.

Since the Dallas footage went viral, Wonderwall has seen a marked increase in streaming, with reports indicating the remastered version is attracting more than 1.7 million daily plays on Spotify.

The parent album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, has also climbed back up the UK charts.

The England Supporters Band has now added the track to its repertoire ahead of England’s match against Ghana at Gillette Stadium in Boston on Tuesday night (23.06.26).