Pop Music mogul who worked with Whitney Houston and Bruce Springsteen dead Music executive Clive Davis has passed away after a recent hospitalisation. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Music mogul Clive Davis has died at the age of 94, with his family confirming the record‑label pioneer passed away at his Manhattan home on Monday (22.06.26) following age‑related illness.

The industry titan had recently returned home after a period of hospitalisation in New York. He was admitted on May 29 and discharged on June 4, with his spokesperson saying at the time that he was “in good spirits and happy to be recuperating at home.”

Davis had previously spoken about his health in 2021, when the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee revealed he had been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, describing it as a treatable neurological condition.

His family reflected on his life and legacy in a statement: “To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.”

They added that the Grammy‑winning producer remained a constant presence away from the spotlight. “

It continued: "To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the centre of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved.”

They added: “Through every chapter of his remarkable life, family remained Clive’s greatest pride and deepest joy. Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness.”

Across his career, the label executive played a central role in the development of artists including Whitney Houston, Barry Manilow, Billy Joel, Aerosmith and Bruce Springsteen. He often said he never expected to work in music at all, having trained as a lawyer at Harvard.

Speaking to Harvard Law Today in 2017, he explained: “I liked music but I listened in a very ordinary way, like anyone would listen to the radio. I never collected records, or wanted to be a fly on the wall in a studio. I did adopt the philosophy that if you’re going to be counsel to a company, you learn everything you can about a business. But even then it never occurred to me that I would be on the music side.”

Davis was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.