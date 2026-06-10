Indie Geese confirmed as final End Of The Road 2026 headliner Geese have been announced as the final headliner for End Of The Road 2026, topping Thursday night’s bill on The Woods Stage. SHARE SHARE Geese have been unveiled as headliners for End Of The Road 2026

End Of The Road has locked in its final headliner for 2026, with Geese set to top The Woods Stage on the festival’s opening night (September 3).

The New York band’s rise has been rapid, fuelled by the breakout success of their third album Getting Killed and frontman Cameron Winter’s acclaimed 2024 solo record Heavy Metal.

Their return to Dorset's End Of The Road comes just three years after their explosive 2023 appearance on the Big Top stage - a performance still talked about by fans.

Their elevation to headliner status marks a major milestone for the group and is expected to be one of the standout moments of the entire festival calendar.

Geese join an already stacked bill for 2026, with Pulp, CMAT, Mac DeMarco and Super Furry Animals among the top names previously announced.

The line‑up also features Beverly Glenn‑Copeland, Earl Sweatshirt and MIKE, Kurt Vile and The Violators, Ty Segall, Fat Dog, caroline, YHWH Nailgun, Just Mustard, james K, Kelly Lee Owens (DJ), Angine de Poitrine, Ratboys, Derya Yıldırım and Grup Şimşek, Factory Floor and many more.

The festival’s organisers have leaned into their reputation for adventurous curation, pairing cult favourites with rising experimental acts and established headliners.

Geese’s addition rounds out a bill that blends indie icons, genre‑bending newcomers and artists pushing the boundaries of rock, folk, hip‑hop and electronic music.

End Of The Road takes place at Larmer Tree Gardens, near Blandord, in Dorset, between September 3 an 6.