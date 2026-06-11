Pop Finneas says he's happy to be 'riding the coattails' of sister Billie Eilish as he reflects on their musical journey Finneas says he feels “grateful” to be his sister Billie Eilish’s “expansion pack” as he looks back on their early collaborations and shared rise. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Finneas is embracing his role in the Billie Eilish universe - and he’s doing it with humour and gratitude.

Speaking at the 2026 Tribeca Festival during a conversation with composer Anthony Willis, the songwriter and producer - who has released two studios albums of his own - said he’s fully aware of how much his sister’s success has shaped his own career.

Noting how they were just teenagers when they started out, he said: “Yeah, the short answer is yes. It’s absolutely helped.

“We started putting things on SoundCloud.”

He also credited his childhood spent singing in church choirs for shaping the harmony‑driven sound that has become central to their work.

Finneas said: “That played a huge role in my relationship to harmony.

“The area that Billie and I are maybe the most passionate about… is our harmony.”

Finneas joked that his sister’s global fame has made him feel like an add‑on to her world.

He quipped: “I think that Billie is so popular and has so many fans that I’m like a little expansion pack."

But the sentiment behind it is sincere.

He insisted: “It’s mainly to instil a real gratitude for the amount of exposure that the work I’ve gotten to do with my sister has garnered.

“I feel lucky that that exposure has bled over to me a little bit… I just feel really grateful to be riding the coattails.”

At one point, he even pointed out a fan in the audience wearing Billie’s logo on a necklace.

He laughed: “I know you just tucked it in."

Thanking the audience, he said: “I love you, and I appreciate you. I’m very grateful to you for being here today.”

Together, the Bad Guy hitmakers have built an award haul that puts them among the most decorated sibling teams in music, collecting two Oscars, a Golden Globe and multiple GRAMMYs - including a history‑making trio of Song of the Year wins - for tracks they crafted together.