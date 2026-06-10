Pop Olivia Rodrigo to host live dating advice show and preview new music ahead of new album Olivia Rodrigo will host a one‑night iHeartRadio dating advice special on June 11, previewing new music from You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo is set to take on the role of a dating guru just hours before releasing her third album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

The pop star will take over America's iHeartRadio on Thursday (11.06.26), hosting her own live dating advice show titled u + me = advice forever - named after the track u + me = <3.

The special will air at 9pm ET on digital station Hit Nation, where Rodrigo will answer fan‑submitted questions about love, relationships and heartbreak.

Listeners can send in their dilemmas ahead of time using iHeartRadio’s talkback feature.

Alongside the advice segment, Rodrigo will also share exclusive previews of unreleased songs from the new album, which arrives the following day (12.06.26).

The project draws heavily from Rodrigo’s relationship with actor Louis Partridge, whom she dated from 2023 until late 2025.

Speaking to Dazed, the 23‑year‑old singer said their romance shaped the emotional core of the album.

She said: “This album is about my first time being in an adult relationship; it’s me discovering what romantic love looks like in real time."

Rodrigo described the relationship as “an endless source of inspiration,” adding that intimacy forced her to confront parts of herself she hadn’t seen before.

Despite the joy she felt at the time, Rodrigo admitted she initially struggled to write while happy.

The Drop Dead hitmaker said: “Fiona Apple once said, ‘When I’m happy, why would I want to stop what I’m doing and sit down at the piano?’… All of the best love songs have an element of sadness or longing or fear in them."

Even the album’s more euphoric moments carry a thread of anxiety: “There’s always this thought in the back of your head: ‘Is this gonna last forever?’”

Rodrigo has also been candid about the pressures of growing up in the public eye.

In a previous interview with The Guardian, she reflected on how fame has shaped her development.

She said: “I feel super mature in some ways and super stunted in others because of how I’ve grown up.

“How am I ever going to learn if I can’t make a mistake in the privacy of my own life?”