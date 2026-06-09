Pop Harry Styles announces times and location for London Together, Together tour pop-up shop Harry Styles will open an official Together, Together tour pop‑up at Borough Yards in London from June 11 to July 5. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Harry Styles has announced a dedicated pop‑up shop in London to mark the launch of his historic 12‑night Together, Together stint at Wembley Stadium.

The temporary store will open its doors on June 11 and remain in place throughout the full run of shows, closing on July 5.

Located at Borough Yards, Arch 215, 18 Stoney Street, SE1 9AD, the space has been designed as an immersive stop‑off for fans attending the Wembley dates or visiting the capital during the tour.

The shop will offer exclusive merchandise tied to Styles’ latest album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, alongside a range of limited‑edition items created specifically for the pop‑up.

Fans can expect a wide selection of tour‑themed pieces, including T‑shirts, hoodies, crewnecks, hats, baby tees, posters, socks and tote bags, plus special media formats available only while stock lasts.

The pop‑up will also host rotating activations across the month‑long run.

American Express Card Members (excluding pre‑paid cards) will receive several perks at the store, including early entry one hour before public opening, a dedicated checkout lane, the chance to buy two limited‑edition items, and one complimentary gift with any purchase made using an eligible card. All benefits are subject to capacity limits and availability.

For more information, head to hstyles.co.uk/popups.

London pop‑up dates and hours

Borough Yards, Arch 215, 18 Stoney St, SE1 9AD

Thurs June 11 – Sun June 14: 12pm–7pm (Amex early access 11am–12pm)

Weds June 17 – Sun June 21: 12pm–7pm (Amex early access 11am–12pm)

Tues June 23 – Sun July 5: 12pm–7pm (Amex early access 11am–12pm)



