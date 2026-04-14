Country 'It's a tough job': Billy Ray Cyrus shows empathy for Donald Trump Billy Ray Cyrus has defended his support for Donald Trump, saying he was raised to respect whoever holds the presidency. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Billy Ray Cyrus has spoken about why he continues to stand behind Donald Trump, explaining that his approach to the presidency comes from the way he was brought up rather than any party loyalty.

In a new Sky News interview, the 64-year-old singer was asked whether Trump should try to be less divisive, but he avoided weighing in on the president’s tone and instead pointed to advice he says he heard throughout his childhood.

He said: “My dad was a Democrat and served in the Kentucky legislature for over 20 years, but my dad always said, ‘When the president asks you to do something, you do it, son.’ I can’t speak to his voice — he’s the president."

Cyrus went on to say that he has worked with leaders from both major parties over the course of his career.

He said: “I’ve had both Democratic and Republican presidents. Served with Bill Clinton, with President Obama. Mr. Bush, Mr. Bush’s dad. And Mr. Trump.

“Being president’s a tough job. I pray for our country. I pray for our president and I pray for our world.”

His comments add another chapter to a political journey that has shifted over time.

In 2000, Cyrus described himself as a “lifelong” Democrat after his song We the People was used during George W. Bush’s campaign.

More recently, he publicly endorsed Trump in 2024, posting a photo with him ahead of the election. He later performed at Trump’s second inaugural ball, a performance that drew widespread attention online after technical issues disrupted the show.