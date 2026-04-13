Rock What did Donald Trump once say about Bruce Springsteen? Donald Trump recently launched a bitter Truth Social attack on Bruce Springsteen, but he once held a different view of the legendary rocker. SHARE SHARE Bruce Springsteen has been on the receiving end of Donald Trump's barbs

Donald Trump once said that he was Bruce Springsteen's "biggest" fan, according to an original member of the E Street Band.

The US president recently described the Born in the USA rocker - a vocal critic of his administration - as a "dried old prune" in a Truth social post but Vini 'Mad Dog' Lopez, who performed with The Boss during the early years of his music career, has claimed that the White House chief once held a rather different viewpoint on Springsteen.

Vini met Trump at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey when he was working as a caddy and remembered his interaction with the 79-year-old business mogul as warm.

The former golf caddy told the California Post newspaper: “He was very nice to me. He was very inquisitive and introduced me to Melania."

As Trump left the course, he asked Vini to do him a "big favour".

Vini claimed he said: "Tell Bruce I’m his biggest fan."

The 77-year-old musician also called for Springsteen to show more respect to the president and stop attacking him on stage.

He said: “You gotta have respect for the president.

“Trump is the president of the United States — everyone should have respect for him.

“He is the president of the United States. And if I was standing there talking to him, I would have mucho respect for the man. I wouldn’t talk to him about anything that’s going on [politically]."

Vini stressed that he isn't opposed to Bruce's statements but doesn't want to see politics tear the United States apart.

He said: “I am not against what Bruce is saying now.

“Maybe when I was 20, I was a little more extreme, but I’m 77 now, so the extremities are gone.

“It’s so divided, the political part. It’s a tough one on me.”

And the veteran musician insisted his own current group, The Wonderful Winos, are deliberately apolitical.

He said: “My band, whatever we think, we don’t go there in our music."

Despite his comments, Vini insisted he and the Glory Days hitmaker - who he played with for six years during the 1960s and 1970s before parting ways because he was "too jazzy" - are on "perfect" terms and still in occasional contact.

He said: “If he wants me to do something, he’ll call me.

“Sometimes it’s just because he hasn’t seen me for a while. And he’ll call me and say. ‘Hey, come around here.’"

“And most of the time it’s terrible when I call him because it’s when one of our crew died and he doesn’t know that. That’s happening more and more.”