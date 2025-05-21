Bruce Springsteen rants at US President Donald Trump during Manchester concert Bruce Springsteen rants at US President Donald Trump during Manchester concert SHARE SHARE Bruce Springsteen rants at US President Donald Trump

Bruce Springsteen launched several scathing attacks against US President Donald Trump and his "corrupt" and "treasonous" administration during his show in Manchester on Wednesday (14.05.25).

The music legend made three separate rants against the "corruption" and "incompetence" of the Trump administration as he and the E Street Band performed the first of three scheduled shows at the Co-Op Live on Wednesday (14.05.25) to open his latest UK and European tour.

Our full story on Springsteen's comments can be found here. Today, we have also reported on Trump's response to the musician, and our article covering that can be found here.