Chappell Roan will 'quit' music if she cannot stand up for 'villain' reputation 'Good Luck, Babe!' hitmaker Chappell Roan has vowed to "quit" music if she cannot defend herself amid her so-called "villain" reputation, because she believes it is vital to set fan boundaries. SHARE SHARE Chappell Roan will 'quit' music if she cannot stand up for 'villain' reputation

Chappell Roan has warned she will "quit" music if she cannot defend herself amid her so-called "villain" reputation.

The 27-year-old singer believes she and other musicians should be allowed to talk openly about setting fan boundaries without being labelled "a villain or ungrateful", and the star confessed she is in danger of becoming "agoraphobic" or "so stressed out" if she doesn't speak up.

CLICK HERE to read what she said in full.