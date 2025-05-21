Justin Bieber apologises to wife Hailey Bieber for 'mean' Vogue insult Justin Bieber apologises to wife Hailey Bieber for 'mean' Vogue insult SHARE SHARE Justin Bieber apologises to wife Hailey Bieber for 'mean' Vogue insult

Pop star Justin Bieber has apologised to his wife Hailey Bieber for telling her she will "never be on the cover of Vogue" during a heated argument - revealing he lashed out because he felt "disrespected" and wanted to "get even".

Justin Bieber has apologised to his wife Hailey Bieber for telling her she will "never be on the cover of Vogue" during a "huge fight".

Our full report on the comment and the apology can be found here.