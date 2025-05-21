Neil Young and Eddie Vedder back Bruce Springsteen in feud with Donald Trump Neil Young has told President Donald Trump to focus on fixing America and not what rockers like Bruce Springsteen are saying. SHARE SHARE Neil Young is sending his support to Bruce Springsteen amid his feud with Donald Trump

The 78-year-old world leader was left furious after The Boss, 75, hit out at the "corruption" and "incompetence" of the Trump administration during a recent concert in Manchester, and Trump responded with a lengthy rant via his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump blasted Springsteen as a “pushy, obnoxious JERK”.

Springsteen made three separate rants against the "corruption" and "incompetence" of the Trump administration as he and the E Street Band.

After opening the gig with a performance of 'Land of Hope and Dreams', the 'Born in the U.S.A.' hitmaker told the audience: "It's great to be in Manchester and back in the UK. Welcome to the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour! The mighty E St. Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock 'n' roll in dangerous times."

Trump has since launched an investigation into music stars, including Springsteen, Beyoncé and U2's Bono, accusing them of being paid by then-Vice-President Kamala Harris for her 2024 presidential campaign.





Now, music legend Neil Young has slammed Trump, insisting no one is "scared" of his threats and reminded him he has a far more important job of fixing America's problems than paying attention to what "rockers are saying".

In a new entry on his Neil Young Archives website, the 79-year-old star said: “Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America. You worry about that instead of the dyin’ kids in Gaza. That’s your problem. I am not scared of you. Neither are the rest of us. You shut down FEMA when we needed it most. That’s your problem Trump. STOP THINKING ABOUT WHAT ROCKERS ARE SAYING. Think about saving America from the mess you made.”

Mentioning Trump's attack on Taylor Swift, he continued: “Taylor Swift is right. So is Bruce. You know how I feel. You are more worried about yourself than AMERICA. Wake up Trump!! Remember what the White House is?”

He added: “You are forgetting your real job. You work for us. Wake up Republicans! This guy is out of control. We need a real president!”





Pearl Jam frontman Eddie, meanwhile, told fans at the Grunge band's concert at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on May 18: “Part of free speech is open discussion. Part of democracy is healthy public discourse. The name-calling is so beneath us. Bruce has always been as pro-American with his values and liberty, and his justice has always remained intact. And I’m saying this now to be sure this freedom to speak will still exist in a year or two when we come back to this microphone.”