Paul Weller to release deeply personal covers album Find El Dorado Paul Weller is preparing to release a new covers album this July. SHARE SHARE Paul Weller is releasing a new covers album entitled 'Find El Dorado'

Paul Weller is set to release the covers album 'Find El Dorado'.

The Modfather has reinterpreted songs that hold deep meaning to him for the 15-song collection, which sees him return to Parlophone Records after six years.

On Wednesday (21.05.25), Weller released his versions of 'Lawdy Rolla' and 'Pinball'.

The former was originally released by the French band The Guerrillas in 1968, with Weller reuniting with producer Christophe Vaillant on the fresh version.

The original 'Pinball' by Brian Protheroe featured unique sounds such as a cat’s meow and referenced Marilyn Monroe and The Beatles' 'Hey Jude'.

Paul Weller said: “These are songs I’ve carried with me for years.

“They’ve taken on new shapes over time. And now felt like the moment to share them.”

Other covers include The Kinks' 'Nobody’s Fool' and Eamon Friel's 'El Dorado'.

Paul Weller and pal Noel Gallagher





A press release noted: “These are songs that shaped his inner world – and now, through a mix of intimate arrangements and standout collaborations with the likes of Hannah Peel, Declan O’Rourke, Robert Plant, Seckou Keita, Amelia Coburn and Noel Gallagher, he’s passing them on.

“This is Weller at his most reflective, offering listeners a rare glimpse into the music that made him, and a reminder that great songs never age, they just evolve.”

Meanwhile, Weller - who released his 17th solo album '66' last May - recently admitted he still gets a "massive buzz" from writing hits.

The 66-year-old musician has enjoyed huge success as a member of the Jam and as a solo artist, and Paul still loves the challenge of penning new songs - especially if they prove to be hits.

He told Mojo magazine: "When they turn out right, it's a massive buzz.

"There's some songs that I've become f****** obsessed with at the time I'm writing them, and that's part of the fun of it, when you're really immersed in a tune, and you're really trying to get to the core of it, and it starts to unravel, and you start to see what it could become. That's such an exciting moment."

'Find El Dorado' is released on July 25. Pre-order here.

'Find El Dorado' tracklisting:

1. Handouts in the Rain (Richie Havens)

2. Small Town Talk (Bobby Charles)

3. El Dorado (Eamon Friel)

4. White Line Fever (The Flying Burrito Brothers)

5. One Last Cold Kiss (Christy Moore)

6. When you are a King (White Plains)

7. Pinball (Brian Protheroe)

8. Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire (Willie Griffin)

9. I Started a Joke (Bee Gees)

10. Never the Same (Lal and Mike Waterson)

11. Lawdy Rolla (The Guerrillas)

12. Nobody’s Fool (The Kinks)

13. Journey (Duncan Browne)

14. Daltry Street (Jake Fletcher / PP Arnold)

15. Clive’s Song (Hamish Imlach)