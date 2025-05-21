Foreigner singer Kelly Hansen steps down

Foreigner singer Kelly Hansen has confirmed he's stepping down from the role of frontman with guitarist Luis Maldonado taking over vocal duties.

By Louise Mary Randell

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 11:48 AM

By Louise Mary Randell

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 11:48 AM

Mick Jones has praised Kelly Hansen after he stepped down as Foreigner's singer
Foreigner frontman Kelly Hansen is stepping down.

The singer has fronted the band since 2005, but he's now revealed he will be walking away from the group and passing vocal duties to guitarist Luis Maldonado because he has "the voice, the energy, and the soul" to continue in his place.

