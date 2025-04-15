Katy Perry sang Louis Armstrong's 'What A Wonderful World' in the Blue Origin rocket Katy Perry sang Louis Armstrong's 'What A Wonderful World' in the Blue Origin rocket SHARE SHARE Katy Perry sang Louis Armstrong's 'What A Wonderful World' in the Blue Origin rocket

Katy Perry sang a rendition of Louis Armstrong's 'What A Wonderful World' as the Blue Origin rocket descended back to Earth after flying an all-female crew into space on Monday (14.04.25).

The 40-year-old pop star was joined on Jeff Bezos' rocket by the Amazon founder's fiancée Lauren Sanchez, journalist Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

