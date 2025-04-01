Public Enemy announce one-night-only London performance, first UK gig in 10 years Hip-hop band Public Enemy announced a one-off performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on June 27. SHARE SHARE Public Enemy announce first UK performance in a decade

Public Enemy has announced its first UK performance in a decade.

The legendary hip-hop group announced Tuesday morning (01.04.25) they will perform a one-time gig — their first UK performance in nearly a decade — at London’s Royal Albert Hall on June 27.

The gig will be a “once in a lifetime evening” filled with “politically charged, high-energy hip-hop, celebrating their legacy”, according to a press release.

Public Enemy — formed in 1995 by rappers Chuck D and Flavor Flav — are best known for their socially and politically relevant music, including hits ‘Fight the Power’ (1990) and ‘Bring the Noise’ (1991).

They’re expected to play all their classic hits, as well as newer music, including songs from their latest album, ‘What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down’ (2020).

Their ground-breaking album ‘Fear of a Black Planet’ celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.

The New York-born band has not played the UK in almost 10 years. Chuck D played the UK in May 2019 on the Gods of Rap tour, with fellow hip-hop legends De La Soul and Wu Tang Clan.

After playing Royal Albert Hall, Public Enemy will take on back-to-back festivals: BottleRock Napa Valley on May 23 and Boston Calling on May 25. The band will then support Guns N’ Roses on their European headline tour for shows starting June 29 in Denmark through July 21 in Bulgaria.

Tickets for the Royal Albert Hall show go on sale Friday, April 4 at 9:00. Prices range from £50-90, and box seats start at £115.